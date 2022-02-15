Watch out for real intent of BJP, AAP leaders asking for votes in Punjab: Rahul Gandhi

Two days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi accused Capt. Amarinder Singh of taking orders from the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre while he was serving as Punjab CM, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi castigated him for his alleged inclination towards rival parties.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in favour of Congress candidates in Rajpura, part of Capt Amarinder Singh’s home district Patiala, on Tuesday.

Rahul said incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi had taken such important decisions in public interest and implemented them successfully during 111 days in office that Capt. Amarinder Singh could not take during his entire tenure as Punjab CM.