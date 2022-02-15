Watch out for real intent of BJP, AAP leaders asking for votes in Punjab: Rahul Gandhi
“I will not make false promises. If you want to hear false promises, listen to Modi, Badal and Kejriwal. I have been taught to speak truth only,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Rajpura
Two days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi accused Capt. Amarinder Singh of taking orders from the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre while he was serving as Punjab CM, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi castigated him for his alleged inclination towards rival parties.
Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in favour of Congress candidates in Rajpura, part of Capt Amarinder Singh’s home district Patiala, on Tuesday.
Rahul said incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi had taken such important decisions in public interest and implemented them successfully during 111 days in office that Capt. Amarinder Singh could not take during his entire tenure as Punjab CM.
“I asked Capt. Amarinder Singh to terminate power purchase pacts signed by the previous government in public interest, but he (Capt. Amarinder Singh) did not do so. On the other hand, Channi not only took this decision but also implemented the same in less than four months,” he said.
Rahul also cautioned people to be aware of the actual forces behind the faces of the BJP and AAP leaders who were spreading lies to serve their vested interests.
Coming down heavily on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is camping in Punjab for the elections, Rahul Gandhi said that the Aam Aadmi Party is lying to people of Punjab on Mohalla Clinics.
"We (the Congress Party) have opened a mohalla clinic. Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Chief Minister, opened Mohalla Clinic in Delhi,” said Rahul.
He also questioned AAP’s poor record on tackling the pandemic. “Scores were gasping for oxygen outside the hospitals in Delhi and there were no mohalla clinics to rescue them,” he said.
“I will not make false promises. If you want to hear false promises, listen to Modi Ji, Badal Ji and Kejriwal Ji. I have been taught to speak the truth only,” said the Congress MP, appealing to the public to be united for the security and peace of Punjab, which is a border and sensitive state.
Batting for CM Channi, Rahul said he (Channi) would ensure the overall development of the state as he knew the problems of the common man.