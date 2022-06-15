WATCH VIDEO: Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV manhandled, kicked by policemen while protesting near party HQ

The incident has attracted widespread condemnation against Delhi Police for using brutal force to try and subdue the ongoing protests by Congress leaders and workers.

Srinivas is credited with helping scores of people obtain life-saving oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19, with even some foreign consulates turning to him in the face of its acute shortage.



Incidentally, on Tuesday too, Srinivas BV was dragged away by several Delhi Police personnel and stuffed into a bus full of detained Congress workers who too were protesting against Rahul Gandhi being interrogated by ED.

He can be seen resisting attempts to ferry him away, yelling at the media cameras that the case against Rahul Gandhi is fake and politically motivated. He was eventually detained and taken away on a police bus.

Four to five policemen tried to pick up the Indian Youth Congress head when he tried to cross a police barricade but he aggressively resisted attempts to detain him. A woman party worker can also be seen trying to pull him away from the police.

As the police pushed him into the police bus, party workers could be seen pushing him back.