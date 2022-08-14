We have to arise, or the dance will still

There was a time in the not-distant past when the Western world viewed us as primitive. They were quick to label our systems as ‘backward’. They may have been right. They were often wrong though and we do not have to agree. Everything Western is not good either. Our heritage must not be negated in the fight for rational thinking. We have much to learn from many nations. And they, from us.

We have been privileged to listen to the great artists of our time; loved their music, their dance, their godliness; for the traditions they upheld and tenderly passed on to their children and shishyas. These are the traditions, the past and the history of every child in India. When are we going to say this with pride and take ownership of them?

What is it that makes us so different, but that one prays at a mosque and the other at a gurdwara or church or temple? We love the same melodies. Play the same ragas. Beat out the same rhythms on the same drums.

We share the same daal-roti, know the same secrets of a good paan, love the same cricketers. The very same lyrics that appease my soul bring a smile to his. And when there is a pandemic we are there for each other— ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai’; we are then too sick to notice the difference.

What is this price we are paying for the fragile ‘secularism’ we boast of ? If we do not see the dangers of this situation, our house will surely crumble.

If we do not begin to teach a universal dharma in our schools; if we do not stop insisting on surnames on every application that we fill up; if we do not stop reserving seats for more and more categories of so-called underprivileged people; if we do not stop using microphones to shout out our prayers; if we do not all celebrate the unique character of our multiple religions and identities; if we do not begin to sing our national anthem with more vigour, then we are doomed as a country, as a people.

We have to arise, else the dance will ‘still’ and the music ebb from our lips and hearts.