We Have to Save Youth from Hate Politics: Rahul Gandhi

Holding banners against rising unemployment and communal divide in society, a group of youths met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Tumkur, Karnataka, on Sunday and joined him in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that seeks to highlight their issues.

On the 32nd day of the yatra that started on September 7, Gandhi said some political parties were trying to spread hatred in the country by misleading youngsters.

The former Congress president, who was accompanied by senior leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka PCC president D.K. Shivakumar, interacted with many people, including children, women and a local singer, during his 20-km yatra on Sunday.