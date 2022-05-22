We know what the RSS is but do we know what we are?

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh has never lied about what it is: a Hindu supremacist organisation that hates non-Hindus, especially Muslims. Apart from its own closely guarded inner circle, and its attendant wings, it gathers around itself similar bigots. It has been careful to call itself a “cultural organisation” and to this end, it can pretend that it is interested in general welfare and social work.

Now that the RSS is in power, it has ensured that its gameplan is being put in place. Demonise Muslims and then other religious minorities. Keep Dalits subjugated unless they agree to toe the RSS line. Destroy all history which does not show Hindus in a triumphant light. Get rid of every opponent of the RSS ideology especially in academia, the arts and the media.

But you know all this. We all know this.

And yet, each subsequent act of democratic destruction by the RSS and its wings passes us by.

Some might say we are distracted by the collapse of India’s economy and systems.

Others say we are distracted by the religious hatred and turmoil.

But are we? Distracted?