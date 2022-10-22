We pay all taxes in India, pleased at ITAT order: Google

Google India on Saturday said it is pleased with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) decision that the payments made by the tech giant to Google Ireland between 2007-08 and 2012-13 is not a royalty so it is not subject to withholding tax in the country.

In its earlier order in 2018, the ITAT had said that Google India's payment to Google Ireland is a royalty and tax should be paid in the country.

"We are pleased that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal through its detailed and reasoned order has confirmed the distinction between royalty and business profits," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to IANS.

"As such, we pay all of the applicable taxes due and comply with the tax laws in India and in every country where we operate around the world and will continue doing so," the spokesperson added.