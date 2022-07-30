Welfare spending and Government's claims: facts and hyperbole

If you were to believe all the claims made in various government advertisements, the poor people of India should have no grievances. All their needs—of income, food, shelter and health—have been fulfilled already, if you go by the claims made in those giant billboards and full-page advertisements. You would imagine the government’s commitment to welfare is unwavering.

For the government and its apologists, criticism of those claims makes you a ‘compulsive contrarian’, to quote a former finance minister of this Union government. When it comes from Opposition quarters, you’ll be led to believe that this is a case of sour grapes. As the Prime Minister Modi repeatedly claims, his government is doing what no previous government had done; and hence they have got into the habit of criticising the government when no criticism is due. Even voices of experts who cite statistics to back what they say are drowned in the noise generated by mainstream media.

It is not easy for the layman to tell the wheat from the chaff. Most of us are left confused by claims and counter-claims over electrification, highways, houses, subsidy, scholarships, gas cylinders—the list is long and endless. With even fact-checkers acquiring a bad name as anti-national elements trying to discredit the government, people find themselves obliged to accept what they are being told. But a casual look at some of the welfare schemes throws up some interesting insights.

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is a key scheme to ensure the health and nutrition of expecting women. The government claims to have spent an average Rs 2,000 crore every year over the past seven years on the scheme. The claim appeared in advertisements alongside the photograph of a beaming mother from a poor family. It was designed to allay misgivings about pregnant women in poor families. A feel-good moment on an otherwise miserable day surely made one thankful to the government for such an initiative.