West Bengal: At least eight drown in flash floods during idol immersion in Jalpaiguri

"All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara told PTI.



She said 13 people, who received minor injuries, were admitted to a nearby hospital.



"The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration. The search operations have started downstream," she said.

Visuals of the incident showed people struggling against the river current as they tried to move to the banks. Many of them are seen being swept away, as some clung to others to save themselves.