West Bengal: Who killed Anis Khan and why?

Anis, an MBA graduate who had enrolled for a communication course, was a political worker is now known. It is also known that he was with CPM’s Students’ Federation of India (SFI) for some time and had also worked with the students’ wing of the Congress. In the last election he had campaigned against both BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (AITC). He had also got into a spat with local leaders of the ruling party when he organised a blood donation camp without their blessings. But that was before the pandemic. Why kill him now?

By all accounts he was a good Samaritan, rushing out to help whoever and wherever it was needed. A familiar face at protests and demonstrations in the city, he was in the forefront of protests demanding release of Umar Khalid from jail, the anti-CAA protests and also in the ‘No Vote to BJP’ campaign during the assembly election. What is more, by all accounts he had his heart in the right place, helping people get medical aid, organizing food and relief during the pandemic and a responsible and much liked young man in the village itself.

The chief minister, uncharacteristically, has not visited the family yet. And the father of the deceased has refused to call on her. He remains firm on his demand for a CBI inquiry, asserting that he had no faith in the state’s police. He turned away emissaries sent by Mamata Banerjee and refused to hand over the mobile phone of his son to the SIT. He would either hand over the phone to the court or to the CBI, he has said.