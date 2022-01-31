Western UP: Division of Muslim votes worry opposition parties

As almost all the political parties, barring BJP, have fielded Muslims, in the majority of the seats in western Uttar Pradesh, will there be another division of Muslim votes in this region?

There are three important players who are eyeing Muslim votes. These are Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi.

Indications are that Muslims have made up their mind to vote for Samajwadi Party but the emergence of Muslim candidates can impact the voting pattern. “Local Muslim leaders have their area of influence. A slight shift in the votes will have an impact on the outcome of the result,” Md Illyas, a Samajwadi Party leader in Saharanpur said.

He further said, "the BSP and AIMIM fielded Muslim candidates in various constituencies of Western Uttar Pradesh to harm Samajwadi Party. There should not be any division of Muslim votes but actually, from what we see, there is a possibility of division of Muslim votes."