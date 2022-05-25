We've trained over 20 lakh Indians in Cloud computing skills: AWS

"We acknowledge that much more work must be done as we continue to build a better digital future in India," said Phil Davis, Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan Commercial Sales at AWS.



"To build a diverse and ready workforce, governments, training providers, and employers must work together to provide more accessible and targeted skills training," he added



In India, AWS re/Start programme is a free, 12-week skill-development programme that prepares unemployed and transitioning individuals for careers in cloud computing.