What else would make the Prime Minister exclaim, "Oh, my God"?

In Berlin Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently exclaimed, ‘Oh, my God!’ after Indian media persons complained they were kept out of an event he had attended.

What else could make the PM exclaim, Oh, my God? Here is a random list of recent reports which might induce the exclamation from him:

• Union Home Minister Amit Shah prefers to drink water that cost Rs.850 a bottle, claimed Goa’s Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik. Shah, he revealed, asked for a ‘Himalaya’ bottle of water which had to be brought from Mapusa, 15 kilometres away. Oh, my God?

• In April wheat, atta, edible oils, including groundnut oil, soya oil, palm oil, sunflower oil, vanaspati, milk and salt were retailing at highest prices since 2012

• There has been a 75% drop in CAG reports in the last 5 years. From 55 reports in 2015, it was down to 14 in 2020. There were zero defence audits last year and just three railway audits despite having the PM’s favourite Gujarat cadre IAS officer G.C. Murmu as the CAG.

• Adani Power’s profit margin rose from Rs 13.3 crore to Rs 4,500 crore in one year ― growing 3,400%.

• Union minister Raosaheb Danve said at a public event that he wishes to see a Brahmin chief minister of Maharashtra. He made the comment in Jalna, which he represents as BJP MP, while addressing a rally organised by Brahmin organisations on Parshuram Jayanti.