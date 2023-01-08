'What if it's poisoned?' says Akhilesh Yadav refusing tea at police HQ

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday refused to have tea offered to him at the UP Police Headquarters apparently joking it may be "poisoned".

A Samajwadi Party office bearer, Manish Jagan Agarwal, was arrested in the Uttar Pradesh capital earlier in the day for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media.

Angry over Agarwal's arrest, scores of SP workers gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters demanding his immediate release.

Akhilesh Yadav, while he was at the police headquarters, was offered tea, which he refused.

In a video which was flashed on several news channels, Yadav was heard saying, "I will not drink the tea of this place. I will have tea from outside. What if it's poisoned?"

Yadav went on to ask a worker to see if any tea shop was open in the neighbourhood.

He also said there was no senior at the police headquarters when he went there.