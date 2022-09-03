What if you couldn’t vote?

The Election Commission of India has reportedly started a drive to link voter IDs with the Aadhaar numbers of Indian residents, ostensibly to weed out ‘duplicates’ in the electoral rolls. While the Election Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021 allows such linking on a ‘voluntary’ basis, it may not be in voters' interest. The law itself has been challenged in court.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has severely criticised the Aadhaar system and put out a long list of errors. In 2015, the Supreme Court stopped a pilot project of the Election Commission. In 2018, an attempt to link Aadhaar to voter rolls revealed that 5.5 million had been disenfranchised. The government was forced to roll back the decision at the time.

Biometric authentication also fails in many cases—the fingerprints of the same person often do not match. This mismatch is all too common in the case of manual labour, for example, frequently leading to their harassment and exclusion from social welfare benefits. Polling booths in remote areas often do not have electricity or have poor and unreliable internet connectivity. What will voters do in those situations?

Apart from these operational issues, there is another basic problem. Aadhaar is a proof of residence while voter ID is practically a proof of citizenship—the two cannot be linked. The basic issue in elections is that all citizens should be able to vote. But it is well known that many genuine voters are unable to get their names on the voter rolls while many names on the rolls are fictitious, or of dead people, and in some cases of the same person in different constituencies. Study after study has shown up these errors of omission and commission in voter lists. The process of correcting these discrepancies is continuous, but errors persist.