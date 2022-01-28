What made the PM Relief Fund shell out a grant to medical students killed in a car crash?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a seemingly good gesture when he announced a grant of Rs. 200,000 from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for each of the seven medical students who were killed after their car crashed into a river bed in Wardha district in Maharashtra the day before Republic Day. One of the victims was the son of BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale.

Mr Modi has rarely shown such sensitivity in the past.

There is nothing to suggest that he gave such a grant or even expressed his condolence when nine school children were killed and 20 injured by a car driven by an allegedly drunken BJP leader Manoj Baitha in Bihar in February 2018. Not only that, BJP for several days even denied that Baitha was a BJP member. He had managed to run away with others in the car after the crash and then allegedly fled to Nepal from his home district of Sitamarhi bordering Nepal.

Later, he was made to surrender, was arrested and the then Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced that strict action would be taken against Baitha as per the law.

But since then, one has not heard of any follow up of the case. At the time a good section of the media actually suppressed the news, especially the fact that he was from BJP. The media was then giving saturation coverage to the death of film star Sridevi.

Mr Modi also gave a grant when 10 family members in a car were killed in a collision with a truck in Anand district in his home state Gujarat in January, 2021 and there were a few other cases of such munificence when there was no BJP involvement.