What makes ‘Smart Cities’ so smart

London…they all seem to belong. Does the real genius of a city, then, lie in its capacity to graft modernity onto tradition? The problem with this definition is that the conflict or collaboration between tradition and modernity can take place with equal intensity in the smallest of human habitations. Anthropologists tell us that even in the most traditional societies and among the smallest indigenous groups, the tension between modernity and tradition plays out in equally numerous ways as in larger places and populations. Maybe the city has a greater capacity to hold the two together? When a city tries to block out one or many layers of time that exist within it, it starts dying. The ones that insist on keeping their traditions unsullied start ossifying. Not all cities in the past fell to ‘barbaric vernaculars’. Most brought on their demise by closing their minds. The two best-known examples of this in literature are theancient city of Troy and the twentieth century Oran, as seen in Albert Camus’ The Plague. Troy tried to close its gates on potential combat; Oran sealed its borders to fight an infection. London, prior to the Great Fire, was heading the same way, but decided to open up after the calamity and laid the foundation of its status as the Perpetual City. Its proximity to Long Island, a place where refugees could find safe haven, is integral to the New York tradition. But these instances still only provide social or spatial perspectives.

It is cities that allow many layers of time to live together within its spaces that sustain. A city, in other words, has to be chronologically eclectic. This eclecticism enables it to provide spiritual succour to a larger sociological, ethnic, linguistic and cultural diversity, especially because the city is a non-theological formulation. This should also provide us clues to measuring city-fatigue or city-stress. The stress arising from transportation mismanagement can perhaps be remedied with the right transport technology, but city-stress caused by the elimination of lifestyles, habitation patterns, speech rhythms and visual forms associated with multiple layers of time can hardly be cured with any innovation in technology.

Why hasn’t television succeeded in reducing that stress in a city is a question urban architects must ponder. Or, what was it in the city of Dublin that compelled its outward migrants to maintain links with the city, while a similar behaviour is not seen in, say, Manhattan or Madurai?

A city becomes sustainable only if it learns to simultaneously live in many time periods with equal ease. In India, the phenomenal and completely unpredicted growth of Delhi is a result of its ability to be historical, contemporary and futuristic at the same time. On the other hand, a mighty medieval capital like Champaner went down like ninepins because it remained obsessed with the present. It blocked itself from the past that sat aloof on top of Pavagadh hill and the future that was spreading out in the plains of Ahmedabad. In contrast, when Ahmedabad replaced Champaner, it thrived for four centuries even when dynasties came and went, and different industries and livelihoods flourished or perished.

Put very simply, cities with no sympathy for the past and insensitive to the future have a precarious existence. The crores of taxpayer rupees being poured mindlessly into the Smart Cities Mission will not alter the fates of these chosen cities, only an accommodating outlook can. But does this government even care?