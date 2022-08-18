What next for Jacqueline Fernandez?

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez who has been summoned repeatedly in a case of extortion by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and which attached Rs 7.27 crore worth of her assets in the extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, is now threatened with a total boycott by the Hindi film industry.

The latest from the ED whereby Jacqueline has been named as an accused in the money laundering case against Chandrashekhar, is being seen as more-or-less the death knell of her career.