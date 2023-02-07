What was all the fuss about Victoria Gowri?

Advocate Advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri was sworn in as an additional judge of the Madras High Court after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions against her elevation as a judge. The oath ceremony began while the Supreme Court hearing was still underway.

“We are not entertaining the writ petitions. Reasons will follow,” said a special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. At the beginning of the hearing, Justice Khanna said there is a difference between eligibility and suitability. "On eligibility, there could be a challenge. But suitability... The courts should not get into suitability, otherwise the whole process will become haywire," he observed.

The court noted that there have been instances when an additional judge was not made permanent if performance was not satisfactory.

A group of lawyers who are part of the All India Lawyers Union, are protesting outside the court against her appointment. However, several lawyers of the Madurai bar have supported her.