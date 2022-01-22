What will be 'master strategist' Amit Shah's masterstroke in Uttar Pradesh?

BJP followers in Uttar Pradesh are relieved at Amit Shah being handed over charge of party's poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Hailed by BJP and the 'Godi' media as a master strategist, a great organiser and a shrewd politician with his ear to the ground, a victory in the battleground state is assured, is what they believe.

The last several elections, however, have exposed the essential contours of his poll strategy, which involves spending huge sums of money, polarising voters on communal lines, manipulating the media, dividing the opposition and ensuring that anti-BJP votes get split at the booths. None of them really new strategies but BJP's war chest and heft of the organisation make them much more formidable.

If voters in Uttar Pradesh are indeed swayed by caste and the backward v/s forward narrative in mind, which is by no means certain at this point, there is no chance for the BJP to retain power in UP, with or without Amit Shah. There are also misgivings in BJP ranks about chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s ability to polarise the election in the middle of a realignment of the ‘forces of social justice.’ Which is why they are pinning their hope on both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to bail the party out.

Amit Shah's strategy, like any other strategist, is to consolidate votes of people supporting the BJP and dividing the votes of people , the ' No BJP' voters, who would vote for anyone but the BJP. It is unlikely that BJP has many more options left because ever since 1952, the Sangh Parivar has seldom offered any alternative model of development or a futuristic plan of growth. Mobilising around 30% of the voters in their favour has always done the trick. But is that going to be enough in this year's election too is the question.