WhatsApp faces global outage: Users unable to send or receive messages
WhatsApp, the instant messaging app owned by Meta that is used by millions for quick texting is reportedly facing an issue
Meta-owned WhatsApp went down on Tuesday across the globe, including several parts of the country, as multiple users reported they cannot access the messaging service or get a single tick even for delivered messages.
According to Down Detector, over 85 per cent of people reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website.
In India, the affected cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but users from the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh and several other countries also complained on the platform that the service is currently creating a disturbance and not working smoothly.
Users in India also faced trouble while sending images and videos.
People took to Twitter to report their problems with Facebook family apps, including posting memes and GIFs.
Outage detection website DownDetector has confirmed that WhatsApp is not working for thousands of users. "Affected regions based on the website’s heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, but we fear the outage is affecting users everywhere," DownDetector was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said the Meta Company Spokesperson.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines