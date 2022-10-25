WhatsApp faces global outage: Users unable to send or receive messages

Outage detection website DownDetector has confirmed that WhatsApp is not working for thousands of users. "Affected regions based on the website’s heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, but we fear the outage is affecting users everywhere," DownDetector was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said the Meta Company Spokesperson.