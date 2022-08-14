Wheels are turning again in New India

India is on the move. After more than two years of near paralysis followed by some movement in fits and starts, one finally sees that the wheels are moving regularly and in greater than ever numbers. The wheels belong to young men (and rarely, women) on their two-wheelers of all kinds.

They move through traffic leaving all caution to the wind. They are all in a tearing hurry. They all carry large, or rather outsized cases on their bikes and scooters. They are The Delivery Boys.

We all witnessed the collapse of the unorganised sector, MSMEs and numerous other businesses during the Covid lockdowns. Many chose to return home from their places of employment. Many more were retrenched. Some businesses downsized to keep their heads above water.

A very large workforce of young men was suddenly without jobs. We do not have authentic unemployment figures but one thing is certain. Unemployment rate has greatly increased in the last two years.

Offline agencies ventured into online commerce. Groceries, clothes, cosmetics, fashion accessories, books, furniture et al were made available online. The citizens, locked up in their own homes, found a new way to shop. And they shopped with glee because there were no other means to arrange essentials of daily living, or to splurge.

All e-commerce agencies happily booked orders, billed the shoppers and collected payments electronically. There remained one essential detail- to deliver the orders. This is when all the unemployed/ retrenched/dismissed young men were invited to be the delivery boys.

One either possessed some form of personal transport such as a two-wheeler, or bought one on soft loan from the employer or a commercial bank. Suddenly, all these young men were zipping on the city arteries, streets and lanes. I call them Vayu Veers.