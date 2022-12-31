When BJP leaders flout security protocol, the govt doesn't complain: Rahul Gandhi on his security breach

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Union government of using different security protocols for BJP leaders and for him, noting that the current regime wants him to undertake the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a bulletproof vehicle, which is not possible.

Replying to a reporter's question that he was breaking security protocols during the Yatra, Gandhi said it seems the government wanted to make out a case against him that he keeps flouting security norms.

"I am undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the government wants me to do it in a bulletproof vehicle. They say it is protocol and I should not trouble them. They want me to travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a bulletproof car, which is not acceptable to me. How can I sit in a bulletproof vehicle in this Yatra?" he asked.

The former Congress chief said when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders take out roadshows, they do not use bulletproof cars and the government does not write to them regarding any violation of security protocols.

"They have undertaken roadshows in open vehicles, which is against the protocol. How can there be a different protocol for me and for BJP leaders? The CRPF and other senior officers know what is important for my security. You tell me, how can I travel in a bulletproof vehicle? In the Bharat Jodo Yatra, one has to walk. So I do not understand what do they mean. Probably, they are making a case that I keep breaking security protocols. Let them make a case," he said.

On him wearing a T-shirt in Delhi in December, Gandhi asked, "Why are you getting disturbed if I am wearing a T-shirt? You want me to wear a sweater?"

"Why are these people so disturbed? I will put out a video on how to walk in a T-shirt and how to confront cold. I will make it for you," he added.

Congress Writes to MHA on Rahul's Security Breach

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29, saying no action was taken on a complaint from his party regarding the entry of unauthorised vigilance sleuths from Haryana into the Bharat Jodo Yatra containers.