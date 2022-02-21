When BJP & RSS come to Manipur, they come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility: Rahul Gandhi
I come with humility because I understand that you have a lot to give, that there is a lot I can learn from you - from diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills, said Rahul Gandhi in Imphal
"I spoke in Parliament about the situation in our country. Over there I described our country as Union of States. This is the definition of our India in the Constitution. In Constitution, we chose to define ourselves as a Union of States, said Rahul Gandhi in Imphal. He was addressing an election rally.
"The BJP and the RSS reacted to my speech. Did it not like that I said India was a Union of States? There are two definitions of our country. One definition that it is a Union of States, a Union of People where every single state has an equal right in India" Rahul Gandhi said. This one vision of India, is the vision that we believe in. Every state has equal right to have culture, history, language. That is our vision, he said.
There is the BJP vision which we fight. Their vision is that there is one ideology, one idea, one language that is superior to all other ideas, languages, all other cultures. This is the battle that is taking place in India today, said Rahul.
"When BJP and RSS come to Manipur, they come not with respect, not with understanding. They come with a sense of superiority. When I come here, I don't come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility", said the Congress leader.
"I come with humility because I understand that you have a lot to give, that there is a lot I can learn from you - from the diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills, from everybody here," said Rahul Gandhi, adding that he wants to "help preserve your language, I want to help to preserve your culture, I want to help to preserve the harmony prevailing in Manipur."