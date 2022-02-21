When BJP & RSS come to Manipur, they come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility: Rahul Gandhi

There is the BJP vision which we fight. Their vision is that there is one ideology, one idea, one language that is superior to all other ideas, languages, all other cultures. This is the battle that is taking place in India today, said Rahul.

"When BJP and RSS come to Manipur, they come not with respect, not with understanding. They come with a sense of superiority. When I come here, I don't come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility", said the Congress leader.

"I come with humility because I understand that you have a lot to give, that there is a lot I can learn from you - from the diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills, from everybody here," said Rahul Gandhi, adding that he wants to "help preserve your language, I want to help to preserve your culture, I want to help to preserve the harmony prevailing in Manipur."