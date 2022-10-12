When I walked with Rahul Gandhi as part of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Taking a cab at 4 AM to travel 170 kilometre from Bengaluru to Kenkere in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on October 10 to join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' did not bother me so much as did the question swirling in my mind whether I would be able to get close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader had stayed overnight in Pochkatte in Tumakuru and was exiting from Kenkere, the last point. He was to enter Chitradurga district from Hiriyur and travel by car for 38 kilometre as it is a social forestry area.

On the way, I picked up my friend Asma, editor of Salar English Digital. The crux of the conversation between us as we travelled for three and a half hours was, 'Will we get a one minute moment to talk to Rahul Gandhi?'

We had requested KPCC president D K Shivakumar to this effect, who had said the best time to try to meet Rahul would be in the mornings as in the evenings, the crowd usually became unwieldy.

Reaching one point at Huliyar in Tumakuru district, one spotted a couple of vehicles adorned with the Congress flag and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' symbol, but everything was quiet. Rahul Gandhi had just crossed from there and was nearing Kenkere, the exit point. The chase began as it was to be now or never.

Instead of going behind the vehicles, the cab driver was told to take a detour and head in the opposite direction, hoping for a face to face meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

The plan worked. In the distance, we heard the police sirens and saw the Congress Seva Dal workers marching along with Rahul Gandhi in a white T-shirt and beige trousers, with Shivakumar and senior Congress MLA G Parameshwara giving him company.