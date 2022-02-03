When the elderly Waheeda Rehman’s face was morphed with the young

To play his dancer-mother in Vishwaroopam 2 in 2018, Kamal Haasan went ambitiously to Vyjayanthimala who politely showed him the door. He then approached another Bollywood legend Waheeda Rehman who rather reluctantly agreed.

Waheedaji had laughingly revealed, “It’s the role of an aging ex-dancer. I play a woman in a wheelchair. But to show my past as a dancer, Kamal Haasan decided to morph my face from my young Guide days. I am lucky to be still getting roles at my age. Getting meaty characters is impossible for actresses beyond a certain age. And it isn’t just in India. In Hollywood, older actresses are equally starved of substantial roles.”