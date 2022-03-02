When will I get my son's body, asks the father of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine

It was the menace of donations demanded by private medical colleges despite scoring 97 percent in second PU, which made 21 year old Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, to opt to study in a medical college in Ukraine. Naveen, who was a fourth year medicine student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was hit by Russians shelling in Kharkiv, when he was standing in a queue to buy groceries, on 1, March.

Naveen hailed from Challagere village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district, 300 km from Bengaluru, Haveri is the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Grief-stricken Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar's only question to the media from Tuesday has been when he will get his son's body.

According to the father, he could not take Naveen's call early on Tuesday morning immediately and when he returned the call, someone else answered only to tell him that his son was killed in the shelling. The mother fainted on hearing the news, while the father and Naveen's elder brother who is doing his doctorate in agriculture in Bengaluru have been handling the endless stream of visitors coming to their house.

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 397 students were identified as being stranded in Ukraine of which 30 had reached India till Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Naveen's father on Tuesday.