When will there be 'China pe charcha' in Parliament: Congress to PM Modi

The Congress Thursday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi when will there be a discussion in Parliament on the border conflict with China as it released a calendar of "catastrophic mistakes" by the BJP government in 2022 regarding Beijing.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera posed a set of questions to Modi while claiming that China continues to occupy Indian territory in Ladakh and that the status quo ante has not been restored even after three years.

He claimed that PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping 18 times since 2014 while India has had 17 rounds of military-level talks and Chinese imports increased by 45 per cent since 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in clashes with the PLA in Galwan.

Chinese companies have donated to PM Cares fund and 3,560 Indian companies currently have Chinese directors, the Congress spokesperson claimed.

"In this context, as the new year begins, we ask important questions to PM Modi. Who called President Xi his 'plus one'? Why does China continue to occupy Indian territory up to the Y-junction at Depsang Plains at patrolling points PP10, PP11, PP11A, PP12 and PP13? Why has the status quo ante not been restored after three years? Why does China continue to occupy PP-15 and PP-17A in Hot Springs and Gogra Post?" Khera posed.