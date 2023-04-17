Where is Ashraf Ahmed’s sealed letter to the UP Chief Minister and CJ?

The sensational killing in cold blood, recorded by the media on TV, has left several questions unanswered.

1. A report in The Telegraph quotes police sources as saying that slain Atiq Ahmed had promised to disclose the name of an arms dealer operating in India and Pakistan and who had links with politicians. In return he had demanded that he and his family be treated well in prison. Has he then been silenced?

2. The Medical Superintendent of the Allahabad Hospital, media reports say, has told the media that the hospital was not informed that the two gangsters were being brought for medical examination till 10 minutes before they reached.

3. There is still no explanation why the police decided to take the gangsters to the hospital at Prayagraj at that late hour, after 10 pm.

4. There is no explanation why the police van stopped outside the hospital and did not drive up to the hospital despite adequate parking space inside. It was while walking, handcuffed together, that mediamen started talking to them and when they were shot.

5. One of the firearms used is said to be a Turkish revolver, banned in India and made illegally in Pakistan. The revolver, claim various media reports, costs anywhere between Rs four to seven lakhs. How did the assailants secure the expensive firearm?