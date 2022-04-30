While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'.
Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference.
"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.
Voicing concern over misuse of PILs, the CJI said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores.
The practice of law before Constitutional Courts should be based on one’s intelligence and understanding of law, and not mere proficiency in language, CJI said.
"The concept of ‘Access to Justice’ in India is much broader than simply providing lawyers for representation before Courts. I am proud to state that, India has one of the best free legal aid services in the entire world."
(with PTI inputs)