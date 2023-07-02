Who and what are behind Ajit Pawar's new rebellion?

For the second time in less than five years, Ajit Pawar seems to have taken everybody, including his uncle Sharad Pawar, by surprise.

But as he was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra for the second time in a saffron government, even Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) loyalists were flummoxed. (Indeed, at seven times overall in the deputy’s chair, he is almost making a career of that alone.)

They know Ajit as an extremely power-hungry man who has been chafing at the bit to become the chief minister of Maharashtra. Of the parties within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the NCP was best placed to win the maximum number of seats in the next assembly election.

Thus the post would have automatically gone to the NCP and Ajit would have become chief minister. So why now become a second deputy, where he has to defer to both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis?

Then again, although Sharad Pawar has issued a brief statement that he had no clue what his nephew was planning, there are not many who buy that statement. For, along with Ajit are people like Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif and others who supposedly could not stand Ajit Pawar and were Sharad Pawar loyalists.

Ditto Praful Patel, who seemed to have been orchestrating the entire crossover and was just made the working president of the NCP along with Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter, and who was expected to mentor her to eventually take over as party president.