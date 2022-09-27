Who is Champa Singh Thapa who quit the Thackeray household to join the Eknath Shinde group?

In the late 1980s and the early 1990s, as Mumbai was racked by daily gang wars and shootouts, Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was the first to give a communal colour to sheer crime. He began to make a distinction between “Hindu dons" and "Muslim dons”. Of the latter there was only one – Dawood Ibrahim, who, nevertheless, had many Hindu lieutenants somehow deadlier than even Abu Salem who worked for Dawood or any of his own brothers and relatives in the gang.

Two of these were Chhota Rajan and Kim Bahadur Thapa. Thackeray in those days had been endorsing Arun Gawli, an independent gang leader from central Mumbai. But Gawli soon became politically ambitious and a rival to the Shiv Sena – he even contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections and became a nuisance to the local Shiv Sainiks.

However, before that, Kim Bahadur Thapa had been the one to recognise the political potential of being a criminal and had drawn closer to Thackeray, ending up as a party corporator in the early 1990s. He continued to be a Member of the D-gang simultaneously wherein Chhota Rajan too was attempting proximity to both Dawood and Thackeray. But one man stood in his way with regard to both ambitions – Kim Bahadur Thapa.

In April 1992, he got Thapa gunned down in broad daylight just as he was leaving a restaurant after lunch in the Mulund-Bhandup area where he was a corporator. The assailants were arrested but Rajan had escaped abroad. Conveniently for Rajan, who was facing internal rivalry in the D-gang, his estrangement with Dawood came close on the heels of the Babri Masjid turmoil in the country. It proved a convenient excuse to split with the D-gang which had been behind the serial blasts of Mumbai in 1993 on precisely the premise of communalism in crime.

Rajan complained that Dawood was discriminating between Hindus and Muslims in his gang when actually his grouse was that the mafia boss was promoting other Hindus like Thapa over Rajan who felt he had done much to corporatise the D-gang but did not receive much credit for his services.