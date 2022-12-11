Who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu whom the Congress entrusted with the CM office in Himachal

Senior Congress leader and four-time MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is a relentless fighter who joined the Congress party's students wing NSUI early and rose through the ranks over the years.

He was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in a ceremony attended by senior party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

With the Congress bagging its first victory in the hill state without the charismatic presence of Virbhadra Singh, Sukhu's swearing-in as chief minister makes it clear that the party is ready to move on.