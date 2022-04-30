Who killed judge Loya?: Book promises to tell you the 'whole truth'

Admitting that the story, published finally by Caravan in November 2017, changed his life, Takle says that the book is not just about the death of the judge but about the family of the deceased and his investigation. He continues to believe the judge was killed and hopes an inquiry some time in the future would unravel the truth.

He paid a heavy price for writing the story, says Takle ruefully. He has been out of a job for the last four and a half years. His daughter had to take a break from studies and start working. He received threats, suffered a heart attack and has undergone a bypass surgery. He also received threats but did not seek protection or file a police complaint because security by police, he says, would have restricted his movement.

Several publishers, after evincing interest in the book, backed out and though Marathi publishers were keen to publish the book, he was not comfortable writing in Marathi, Takle adds. He also didn’t get the International Standard Book Number (ISBN) till a publisher from Aurangabad (Dhamma Ganga) applied and received it.