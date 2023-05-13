Why are you so angry, Amit Malviya?

Asked why polarising issues like hijab and halal had not worked to secure a Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, the BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya lost his cool on live television on the India Today TV channel. Accusing presenter Rajdeep Sardesai, a senior journalist, of being a 'propagandist', Malviya ranted: "This is propaganda… You should go… You should retire… You are 58...!"

A nonplussed Sardesai, anchoring a panel discussion on the Karnataka election results, tried to pacify him, asking, "Why are you so angry, Mr. Malviya?" and suggested that the BJP spokesperson should not give Sardesai undue importance.

But Malviya was not to be stopped. "You should go and write your third book on how BJP wins the 2024 election… You go and prostrate yourself before Sonia Gandhi and ask for a Rajya Sabha seat," he continued.

Irked at Malviya appearing to threaten him on air—Malviya had just said, "You better be careful…,"—Sardesai tersely responded, "Please don't threaten me." Suggesting that Malviya should smile (more often) and offering to send him a box of Mysore pak sweets, Sardesai then turned to another panelist in the discussion.

Malviya was clearly finding it difficult to explain BJP's defeat in Karnataka. The result appeared to have come to him as a shock, as his tweets till this afternoon suggest that he expected a closer and tighter race.