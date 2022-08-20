Why Bihar brings new hope for the opposition ahead of 2024

The way Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav put one past the BJP has no doubt warmed the hearts of the Opposition, and put the spring back in their step. Once again, there is a glimmer of hope that if it could be done in Bihar, then perhaps there might be a way to put it past a rampaging, marauding BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well.

Of the fact that the JD(U)’s separation from the BJP and its reunion with the RJD alters the arithmetic for Bihar, there is no doubt. The BJP, which had been steadily gaining political space in Bihar, will be on the defensive and forced to try and defend itsrecent gains. Instead of expanding, the party will worry about retaining its seats in the assembly and the cascading effects of the recent setback in Bihar on its prospects in Lok Sabha 2024. It will also worry if Bihar will become the epicentre of more damaging shock waves in the Hindi heartland and beyond.

The prospect of contesting the Bihar assembly election on its own again might give the BJP the heebiejeebies. The last time it did so with minor allies in 2015, the mahagathbandhan -- a grand alliance of the JD(U), RJD, Congress and other parties—had blown away the mighty BJP. It had made no difference that the party throw everything it had into the battle—a battery of highimpact campaigners, led by Narendra Modi, their star of the 2014 Lok Sabha and by now the party’s trump card for most occasions.

Taken together, the results of the 2014 Lok Sabha and the 2015 state assembly demonstrated that the politically discerning Bihari voter could cast his votes differently for the Lok Sabha and the state assembly. They did not vote for Nitish in 2014 in the general election, but they overwhelmingly preferred him in 2015 in the assembly election. In their own wisdom, they decided who deserved to be the leader of the government in Delhi and who in Patna.

Losing Nitish and the thought of facing another mahagathbandhan in 2025 will certainly worry the BJP. But that is still three years away. A year before that there will be the Lok Sabha elections, and the BJP must first try and save the 17 (of 40) seats it had won here in 2019. Optimists in the party might hope for 22 seats, its 2014 tally, but it will take another dramatic turn for that to become a real possibility.