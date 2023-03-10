Why Do the Rich Want the Poor Man’s Food?

How come coarse cereals are suddenly all the rage? There was a clear class division in food in India until now: the rich ate ‘fine’ cereals—rice and wheat—and the poor ate ‘coarse’ cereals— bajra, ragi and jowar. So much so that even the poor Indians, in order to be counted among the ‘civilised’, gave up eating coarse cereals and started eating fine cereals.

Of course, a large part of the blame for compelling the poor to throw ‘coarse’ cereals out of their diet and admit ‘fine’ cereals into it goes to the Indian State. Desperate in the 1960s to find a way to feed the population, the State bet on the cultivation of the high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat. And it worked. The green revolution provided the country food security. The State supplied cheap rice and wheat through the public distribution system. And the poor left ‘coarse’ cereals and got addicted to rice and wheat.

What to speak of the poor, even the lower middle classes in towns and villages who used to eat coarse cereals switched to rice and wheat as these were easily available in the market. As a consequence, the area across the nation under coarse cereals dropped from 37 million hectare in the mid-1960s to 14 million hectare in the mid2010s. According to ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics), India’s per capita consumption of millets fell from 32.9 kg to 4.2 kg per annum between 1962 and 2010.