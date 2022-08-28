Why does India want a permanent place in the Security Council?

What can India do? Not much, other than express frustration. And this is amplified by the fact that Pakistan constantly and publicly insists that India should be denied the place.

As someone who has seen this being replayed over the decades, it is hard not to find India’s behaviour inconsistent. We demand to be given our due and be allowed to play with the big boys on the global stage but our focus is on Pakistan and ‘cross border terror’ and little else. Our field of vision is narrow.

Going through the annual appearances of India at the UN General Assembly, if we were to remove the carping about Pakistan from the speeches of the prime minister and foreign minister, little of substance would remain. It appears as if we cannot help but be Pavlovian.

India cannot get even SAARC to function, but think we have something of value to offer the rest of the world.

The question to consider is why India wants a position on the Security Council. The Jana Sangh’s first manifesto said the party would seek a place on the Security Council but offered no path to getting there or explaining why it was important that the place be secured.

It appears that we want the honour for two reasons, of which one is defensive.

After India rescinded from its promise to conduct a plebiscite in Kashmir (this was conditional on Pakistan military vacating western Kashmir, which it did not do) we tried for decades to ensure that the UN resolutions on a plebiscite in Kashmir died or became dormant.

Many Indians might not know of the existence of the United Nations Military Observer Group, and its presence in India to oversee our dispute with Pakistan. In 2014 Modi government ordered it to vacate its office on Purana Qila Road in Delhi, without knowing that this was not possible. The office still exists of course.

India has always felt the pressure of its oppression in Kashmir internationally and has tried to head it off through securing a veto. There appears to be no other reason that we want the position.

What will we do on the Security Council that we cannot do today outside it?

Germany and Japan wield far more influence in the world than France though neither has a place on the Security Council or even a proper army.

China’s rise in the world has not come because of its place on the P5. It has come because of its economic growth and its ability to project through trade and giant global infrastructure projects and that power more than its ability to wield a veto.

India’s problem is that it has a fifth of China’s economic power, not so much that it doesn’t get to sit at the high table.

If we had China’s economic power, it would not matter as much that we were not on the Security Council.