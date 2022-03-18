Why Hindutva ecosystem is cheering Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine

On March 7, 2022, a few dozen members of the right-wing group Hindu Sena took out a rally in Delhi’s Connaught place in support of Russia in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

During this rally, its chief actually demanded that the Indian army should be deployed in the war to support Russia against “fascist” Ukraine.

Previously, the Hindu Sena, in what can only be called a farcical comedy, had shown its support for Russia by putting up posters on a statue of the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin located in Mandi House, New Delhi. This poster read: “Indian Hindus are with Putin and Russia in establishing the Soviet Union. Jai ho Akhand Russia. Jai Bharat”.

As reported by The Indian Express, the chief of Hindu Sena, in response to questions asked about the posters had said: “…Russia has always been a true friend of India. We pray and support Russia getting back their old Soviet Union and the country taking all necessary action to safeguard their borders”.

On the surface, these statements and actions might seem contradictory, as a right-wing group expressed support for reestablishment of communist-ruled Soviet Union. In fact, a lot of people were left amused seeing a right-wing group calling for the establishment of a left ruled regime.

But if we break down the statement of the Hindu Sena president and the slogan on the poster, we can see that actually there is no contradiction between what the Hindu Sena said and the ideology it professes.