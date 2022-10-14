Why India abstained on UNGA resolution against Russia

Despite the growing global call for a ceasefire over this period of six months, Putin appears resolute in achieving his ultimate goal of rewriting history and occupying Ukraine entirely.

At present, the Ukrainian counter-offensive with the help of the United States has begun to recapture certain regions.



In justifying the abstention, India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj stated that it is consistent with the nation’s “well-thought-out national position” and claimed that there were “other pressing issues which have not been adequately addressed in the resolution” – without mentioning what those issues were.

However, Kamboj stated that India calls for a peaceful end to this conflict underscored by “dialogue and diplomacy”.



"The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open. We therefore sincerely hope for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict. India stands ready to support all efforts of de-escalation,” she said.



India’s stance has stirred equal amount of surprise and indifference in the global community. While this move is categorically defined by the nation’s present geopolitical position and well-functioning bilateral ties with both Russia and the United States, it also brings into question India’s stand against Euro-American imperialism (given its own history) as well as its recent defence agreements with the US such as the QUAD and a common threat in the form of China.



The “well-thought-out national position” is hinged upon various economic and security concerns, particularly India’s purchase of Russian weaponry and fuel, a lucrative arrangement for India that was established in the Soviet era.