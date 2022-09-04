Why is everybody from PM to CM seeking Ganapati's blessings?

Some devotees have taken umbrage at a Ganapati idol dressed in RSS-style wide half pants. Others have objected to the idol of Prime Minister Modi placed next to Ganapati, as if they are confabulating. Both are said to be a ‘first’ with devotees questioning the organisers’ devotion.

In another ‘first’, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been hopping from one city to another, from one Mandal to another and from the house of one politician to another to seek “blessings”. As part of his outreach, Shinde also turned up at the residence of Uddhav Thackeray’s political secretary Milind Narvekar.