Why is Modi govt favouring corporates amidst national power crisis, triggered by its own lack of coordination?

Most of our capacity that addresses peaking demand is met from coal, supported by hydro, nuclear, gas and renewables. The key reason for the current shortfall is coal shortage in the power plants.

Consequently, as the power demand increases, more coal is burnt, leading to the stock of coal with the power plants dropping even below the 30 per cent of the minimum required inventory. With the increase in demand before the rains come, the crisis in the electricity supply is only going to worsen unless we take urgent steps to supply the thermal plants with coal.

The looming power crisis that we face was foretold by a similar situation last September, or our festival season when the demand again peaks. Then, similar to what is happening now, the power plants had a low inventory of coal stocks leading to load shedding; or buying power from the electricity spot market at exorbitant prices.

The BJP government is in denial that there is any crisis in the coal supply and consequently in the power supply situation in the country. The ongoing shortages in coal supply and serious power cuts are being explained away either as an outcome of the international situation or the Russia-Ukraine war; or starting the now familiar blame game: it is the Railways not giving rakes; states not paying for coal; Coal India not supplying coal, etc.

Why, when we know that summer peak is the most difficult season for the power sector, was there no prior coordination between the Power Ministry, Railways, and the states? Why is the excuse of a shortage of rakes being trotted out today? Did not the Railways and the Power Ministry compute the number of rakes they would require to supply coal to power plants? Inter-ministerial coordination, robust planning, and dialogue with states as to their power supply and demand situations in anticipation of a difficult summer could have averted what we see today.