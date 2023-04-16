Why is Modi silent on his links with Adani?: Rahul asks again in Kolar

"Till the time I get the reply, I will keep asking this question. You disqualify me, jail me or do whatever you want, I am not going to get scared," he added.

Alleging that there was no investigation happening against Adani Group's firms that operate in the defence infrastructure, Gandhi charged that the chairman of the beleaguered conglomerate has appointed a Chinese man in his "shell company".

"Adani is a symbol of corruption," Gandhi said.

"I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi: what is your relation with Adani who is being given airports in India? Rules are changed for him to award him contract. Why are the rules being changed?" Gandhi wondered.

The former Congress president said Adani Group has no expertise to run airports, which is a prerequisite for operating them but yet they were handed over to the business group.

"Those who owned airports were implicated by the central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and then these airports were given to Adani," the Congress leader said.

In Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen with his counterpart and Gautam Adani and a senior State Bank of India officer were seen next to them, he alleged, adding that the very next day, the SBI granted a loan to Adani.

In Sri Lanka, Gandhi claimed, the chairman of the airport authority there stated that the President of the island nation told him that Modi had asked officials to help out Adani.

"The Prime Minister goes to Bangladesh and the contract goes to Adani. The PM goes to Israel and Adani gets cement and airport contracts," Gandhi alleged.

Besides, the Congress leader added that he has already raised the issue of Rs 20,000 crore belonging to Adani's "shell companies" and wanted to know whose money it was.

Upon raising these questions, the ruling party did not allow Parliament to function, Gandhi said.