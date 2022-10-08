Why is Waqf back in the news?

The world’s costliest home in south Mumbai, the 27-storeyed Antilla, is allegedly built on litigated Waqf property. The Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, which houses the Uttar Pradesh legislature, stands on Waqf land, it is widely believed. On July 21, the Lok Sabha was informed in a written reply that as many as seven Waqf properties in Uttar Pradesh house government offices, among them Bapu Bhavan, which has the state secretariat, and Sahakarita Bhavan, which has the department of cooperatives among other offices..

Ask non-Muslims, though, what waqf is and chances are they don’t have the faintest idea. The word literally means ‘dedicated’; Muslims dedicate a part of their property for charitable or religious purposes as ‘waqf ’ in the service of Allah and for public good. It typically involves donating a plot of land, building or other assets for religious or charitable purposes. Once thus ‘dedicated’, the waqf becomes irreversible and a charitable trust will usually manage/hold the donated assets.

Waqf Boards were set up in the states and a Waqf Council at the Centre to monitor their registration and regulate their use. Graveyards, mosques, madrasas, orphanages, hospitals, clinics and educational institutions are set up on the waqf land or structures with revenue proceeds from these properties. Practically all charitable institutions including hospitals and educational institutions are open to all communities for use.

In recent years, Waqf bodies have been in the news due to a well-planned campaign to discredit them and their work. Talks, video chats and blogs on social media try to give the false impression that Waqf Boards have the power to lay claims to anyone’s (read: Hindu) property as Waqf; that a member of the Waqf Board can visit any property and claim it to be a waqf property; that waqf property, particularly land, has doubled since 2009 and that there is an urgent need to curb the powers of Waqf Boards. The Supreme Court is expected to hear a batch of petitions on October 10 pleading for the curbs.

Knowledgeable sources point out that digitisation of waqf records has led to identification of properties leased to non-Muslims as waqf properties. A large number of shops in Delhi, rented out to non-Muslims by the Delhi Waqf Board, for example, have been found to be paying nominal rent and in many cases, no rent. Due to negligence, complicity or poor supervision, many such properties have also gone into litigation with tenants claiming ownership rights or ‘adverse possession’. Since rent was not collected for a long period, it is argued, the Waqf Boards have lost their right to manage the property.

The website of the Waqf Asset Management System of India (WAMSI) under the ministry of minority affairs informs that 32 Waqf Boards in the country continue to manage 3.54 lakh waqf estates, 8.57 lakh immovable properties (land and real estate) besides 16,628 movable properties, which would include foodgrains, art works and antiques, cash and fixed deposits etc. The website also provides the information that 57,171 waqf properties are illegally occupied. Even more significantly, WAMSI acknowledges that it has no information on 4.35 lakh waqf properties. The ‘waqfnamas’ exist but there is no trace of the properties in the records. A waqfnama is a deed or document through which a person expresses the intention to donate a property/ asset as ‘waqf’.