Why is Yogendra Yadav in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’? Swaraj India leader explains

On the fourth day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, mainstream media turned its attention to political activist and one of the founders of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav. Wasn’t he a part of the Anna Hazare-led ‘India Against Corruption’ movement in 2011 that eventually led to the electoral defeat of the Congress-led UPA? Isn’t he the same person who had publicly questioned the existence of the Congress and wished its demise? Why then is he walking along side Congress leaders today?

Faced with aggressive questioning, Yadav on Saturday sought to set the record straight. He does not regret participating in the Anna Hazare-led movement because corruption was an issue then, he told multiple TV channels. But he is ashamed that people who came to power riding on the anti-corruption movement have turned out to be worse.

Yes, Bharat Jodo Yatra is an initiative of the Congress and he himself is part of Swaraj India, participating along with representatives of various other civil society organisations, Yadav explained. Yes, Rahul Gandhi is indeed leading the Yatra, which may or may not give any electoral dividend to the party.