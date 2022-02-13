Why issues from ‘namaaz’ to ‘hijab’ surface only in BJP-ruled states, not elsewhere?

I love scarves.

Silk or chiffon, colourful, plain or printed.

I have a wardrobe overflowing with scarves to match every outfit I own and over the years I have tried out and succeeded with complicated styles of draping the fabric round my throat and shoulders, feeling quite the Regency Gentleman who used to spend hours perfecting his cravat, knots and flows and all. On occasion, when I have wandered into a gurudwara, it has also covered my head, though the florals I prefer make an incongruous head covering.

But it is my choice to wear scarves. I would never dictate to anyone to wear one, particularly after I scorched my fingers once by trying to persuade a beloved niece to try out a scarf. She looked reluctant – both to defy me and to wear one, and her mother jumped to her rescue by decreeing, “a scarf is too old for her. She is young yet. It suits you, it wouldn’t suit her.”

I realised I had been politely snubbed and labelled too old to be up with youthful fashion and retreated into my corner to lick my wounds, swearing I would never interfere again with anyone’s choices, be it even a beloved niece who might find it difficult to resist even a suggestion, let alone a command.

But even if my niece was reluctant to tell me where to get off when I suggested she wear a scarf, I know what she would say to those who are attempting to score political points by donning saffron scarves to counter the wearing of hijabs by some girls at college – "b…off!" would be her uncomplimentary and unladylike snort to the saffron bigots and the next day she would wear a hijab to her own classes to make her point about freedom of choice. (Thank God, she did not tell me to b…off, for then I would still be in the wrong for provoking her into that unsavoury reaction and she would have been justified in losing it temporarily.)