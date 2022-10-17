Why J&K Administration Wants to Control Public Access to Srinagar’s Eidgah

Folk songs about the sprawling 15th century Eidgah grounds in the heart of the historic old city of Srinagar, marked otherwise by its narrow winding lanes, are testimonies to people’s emotional connect with this vast public expanse spread over 80 acres.

Kashmiris have assembled at the Eidgah in times of distress, for special prayers during earthquakes, floods and famines. The Eidgah is also the site where saints Sheikh ul Alam and Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (household names in Kashmir) delivered sermons, says Farooq Fayaz, a former professor of history at Kashmir University.

On weekends especially, the Eidgah is all abuzz with life, as young and old, men and women, the infirm and the able-bodied all step out, some to escape their daily humdrum and many to let out a collective sigh, as it were.

Some learn to ride bicycles, while others play or train on the peripheries; the boys and young men play cricket while the older women bask in the sun in their little groups and street-food vendors make brisk sales.

Gulshan Ara (60) from Fateh Kadal says time spent here is for many, especially women, a momentary escape, a thin crack of opportunity to step out of their homes in tight spaces, and enjoy the company of neighbours or kin out in the open. It also gives women a sense of security. “We don’t have too many spaces where women can meet freely and safely,” she says.

Like all good things, was it too good to last? The Bharatiya Janata Partycontrolled Waqf Board, which disallowed congregation and prayers here this year on the pretext of rainfall, has really upset residents by revealing plans to set up a cancer hospital at the Eidgah.

“The real motive of building a cancer hospital here is not to provide health services to the people but to make them forget what the Eidgah has been in their lives. It is another way of rewriting history,” says a 29-year-old resident.