Why Kerala CM’s invite to Amit Shah for Nehru Trophy boat race has raised eyebrows

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s invite to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be the chief guest at the annual Nehru Trophy boat race, that too apparently without the race organisers’ knowledge, during the Onam celebrations has raised eyebrows.

Shah is scheduled to be in Kerala to chair the South Zone chief ministers’ conference from August 30 to September 3. Vijayan has requested Shah to return only after participating in the Onam celebrations following the council meeting. A formal invitation was sent from the chief minister’s office on August 23.

The boat race will be held in Punnamada lake on September 4.

Political observers are wondering as to what could be behind Vijayan's newfound bonhomie as he had been a bitter critic of Shah and BJP.

In March 2021, Vijayan had called Amit Shah the “epitome of communalism” in a speech. “The entire country knows that Amit Shah is the epitome of communalism. He will do anything to spread communalism," Vijayan had said.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and Kollam MP NK Premachandran said that the boat race organisers had requested the chief minister to be the chief guest at the event. “It was this invitation that the CM passed on to Shah without the knowledge of the organisers,” Premachnadran said.

Senior Congress leaders VD Satheesan and K Sudhakaran pointed out that the invitation for the Nehru boat race was for the leader of a party that has been trying to discredit and erase the contributions of the country’s first prime minister.

“This is an insult to the memory of Pandit Nehru who had visited Alappuzha in 1952 and had donated a rolling trophy with his signature to be awarded to the winner,” said Satheesan, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly.

Nehru had donated a replica of a snake boat bearing the inscription, "To the winners of the boat race which is a unique feature of community life in Travancore Cochin" above his signature. The award was then christened in Nehru’s name.