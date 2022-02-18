Why mafia dons like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad are not contesting elections in UP this time

Mukhtar’s nephew Shoaib Ansari has filed his nomination from the Mohammadabad constituency. Shoaib is the son of Sibgetullah Ansari, Mukhtar’s elder brother.

Mukhtar Ansari has been representing the Mau Sadar seat since 1996.

Atiq Ahmad, a former five-time MLA from Allahabad west and former Samajwadi Party MP, too has decided not to contest the election this time.

Politically speaking, the SP alliance has denied tickets to these mafia dons to blunt the BJP’s campaign that it had given tickets to criminals. In their election campaigns, BJP leaders constantly targeted Akhilesh Yadav on that count.

“In last one year, the Yogi Government had demolished the property of Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad claiming that these were built illegally. If these people were given tickets, it would have empowered the BJP to target the SP alliance. So, strategically, the party maintained a distance from these mafia dons and instead gave tickets to their family members,” Manoj Bhadra, a political analyst said.

Abbas Ansari told this reporter that he was forced to join the electoral fray because a conspiracy was being hatched so that his father couldn’t file his nomination. “My father is a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. If he does not contest the election it is the son’s duty to carry forward the legacy of his father,” he said, adding, “From now on, Mau is my karma bhoomi”.