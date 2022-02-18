Why mafia dons like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad are not contesting elections in UP this time
The Samajwadi Party-led alliance has denied tickets to these mafia dons to blunt the BJP’s campaign that it politically harboured such criminals, say analysts
This edition of the Uttar Pradesh election would be unique because this would be the first time in many decades that none of the big mafia dons like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad would be contesting the polls. This, political pundits say, is an Opposition strategy to blunt BJP’s attack on the Samajwadi Party-led alliance.
Though Mukhtar recently got bail in an 11-year-old case from the MP/MLA Court of Mau, he decided not to contest the election this time. He was lodged in Banda jail.
Instead of Mukhtar, his son Abbas Ansari is in the fray from the Mau Sadar assembly constituency in eastern Uttar Pradesh as a candidate of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Mukhtar’s nephew Shoaib Ansari has filed his nomination from the Mohammadabad constituency. Shoaib is the son of Sibgetullah Ansari, Mukhtar’s elder brother.
Mukhtar Ansari has been representing the Mau Sadar seat since 1996.
Atiq Ahmad, a former five-time MLA from Allahabad west and former Samajwadi Party MP, too has decided not to contest the election this time.
Politically speaking, the SP alliance has denied tickets to these mafia dons to blunt the BJP’s campaign that it had given tickets to criminals. In their election campaigns, BJP leaders constantly targeted Akhilesh Yadav on that count.
“In last one year, the Yogi Government had demolished the property of Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad claiming that these were built illegally. If these people were given tickets, it would have empowered the BJP to target the SP alliance. So, strategically, the party maintained a distance from these mafia dons and instead gave tickets to their family members,” Manoj Bhadra, a political analyst said.
Abbas Ansari told this reporter that he was forced to join the electoral fray because a conspiracy was being hatched so that his father couldn’t file his nomination. “My father is a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. If he does not contest the election it is the son’s duty to carry forward the legacy of his father,” he said, adding, “From now on, Mau is my karma bhoomi”.
Mukhtar Ansari retained the seat as an independent in 2002 and 2007, and as a Quami Ekta Dal candidate in 2012. In 2017, he won the seat on the BSP ticket.
This is Abbas Ansari’s second election as he had contested the 2017 assembly election from Ghosi on the BSP ticket and finished second. Fagu Chauhan, now serving as Bihar Governor, had won that seat by over 7000 votes.
Mau will go to the polls in the seventh and last phase of the election on March 7. Two phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have already been held on February 10 and 14.
The BJP has fielded Ashok Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) its state president Bhim Rajbhar and the Congress Madhavendra Bahadur Singh from Mau Sadar.