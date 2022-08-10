Why Nitish Kumar’s move to jettison BJP has Modi, Shah petrified

It is an open secret that relations between both Modi and Nitish have been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over several issues including the caste census, population control and the ‘Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme.

Of late, BJP legislators had made it a habit to question the decisions and moves made by Nitish Kumar and even accuse him of all kinds of wrongdoing. The worst has been the case of Assembly Speaker, who did not enjoy a good working relationship with Nitish. In fact, Nitish had asked Modi and Shah to replace him with some other leader.

Though Modi and Shah in their public postures appeared to be quite friendly to Nitish, the fact is that they were instigating their party leaders to demean him. It is not that Monday’s development was unexpected. In fact, for the last six months, they were engaged in a war of wits.

It was a statement made by party president J P Nadda on July 31 that apparently compelled Nitish to finally decide to chart his own path. Nadda had claimed that only the BJP would survive and all other parties -- including regional parties -- would perish in the country. This was taken as a warning by JD(U).

Those who know Nadda and are aware of his style of functioning assert that he was simply delivering a dialogue tutored to him by Shah. Some people nursed the feeling that Nadda was responsible for exacerbation of the crisis, but this was not the case.

Moreover, despite claims to the contrary, the BJP’s top leadership had no idea that Nitish would react in this manner. Once Shah realised that the situation was slipping out of his grip, he reportedly rang up Nitish on Sunday night to assuage his hurt feeling. But it was too late. Nitish was ready to move ahead.

Nitish’s decision must not be seen merely as a setback for the saffron party in Bihar. It has wider implication across the country. The tweets and responses from leaders of opposition parties make it abundantly clear that this incident has enthused them to take on the saffron brigade head on.

Such a political change in Bihar would invariably energise those opposition leaders who had lost hope and presumed that the electoral dynamics for the big battle in 2024 was beyond their reach with the perceived absence of a visible alternative to the domineering Modi.