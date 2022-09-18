Why Pune remembers the Peshwas when it rains

More than 800 kilometres to the north of Bengaluru, Pune—the IT hub of Maharashtra—was inundated following 62.44 mm rainfall last week. The city had been battered twice before by heavy rains in 2019, when 17 people were killed on a single day on September 25 following 87.3 mm of rain.

Barely two hours of incessant rain this time caused trees to fall and walls to collapse. But what surprised urban planners even more was the flooding of the Pune cantonment area built in colonial times.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has been in financial distress for the past several years with no funds to repair and overhaul the the 50-year-old drainage infrastructure. Rain water inundated MG road, Shivaji Market, East Street and other interior roads, catching residents by surprise.